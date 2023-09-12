Hamas deputy overseas leader arrives in Lebanon

Hamas deputy overseas leader, Moussa Abou Marzouk, has arrived in Lebanon for a multi-day visit to discuss developments in Palestinian refugee camps, particularly in the Ain al-Helweh camp.



It is planned that the member of Hamas' political bureau will meet with Lebanese officials and representatives of Palestinian factions to try to contain the situation in the Ain al-Helweh camp and emphasize the necessity of a ceasefire and ending the violent clashes that have claimed the lives of many people.