Le Drian's meeting with MP Pakradounian: Electing a consensus president is a fundamental step forward
Lebanon News
2023-09-14 | 06:41
Le Drian's meeting with MP Pakradounian: Electing a consensus president is a fundamental step forward
The Secretary-General of the Tashnag Party and the head of the Armenian MPs' bloc, MP Hagop Pakradounian, met with the French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, on Thursday.
The discussion revolved around the outcomes of Le Drian's talks with political parties regarding the presidential election.
However, the discussion was productive and positive, emphasizing the need to continue communications and discussions with Lebanese parties.
It was stressed that conditions and high-level speeches should be avoided to elect a consensus president as a fundamental step toward addressing the current crisis in the country.
Lebanon News
Le Drian
Meeting
MP
Hagop Pakradounian
Electing
Consensus
President
Fundamental
Step
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon meets his Qatari counterpart to address the latest developments in the Lebanese file
Previous
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2023-06-17
Jumblatt emphasizes urgency of electing consensus president to address political and institutional crisis
Lebanon News
2023-06-17
Jumblatt emphasizes urgency of electing consensus president to address political and institutional crisis
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-12
Sources to LBCI: Le Drian assured President Berri of his support for his dialogue initiative and stressed to Berri the importance of dialogue
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-12
Sources to LBCI: Le Drian assured President Berri of his support for his dialogue initiative and stressed to Berri the importance of dialogue
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-19
MP Imad Al-Hout to LBCI: We will respond to Le Drian's letter and specify the president's qualifications we believe in
Lebanon News
2023-08-19
MP Imad Al-Hout to LBCI: We will respond to Le Drian's letter and specify the president's qualifications we believe in
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
MP Moawad meets Bukhari to discuss the only viable approach to finding a solution is electing a president
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
MP Moawad meets Bukhari to discuss the only viable approach to finding a solution is electing a president
Lebanon News
05:12
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon meets his Qatari counterpart to address the latest developments in the Lebanese file
Lebanon News
05:12
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon meets his Qatari counterpart to address the latest developments in the Lebanese file
0
Lebanon News
05:04
Water scarcity and forest fires burden Akkar residents in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:04
Water scarcity and forest fires burden Akkar residents in northern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
03:18
Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
Lebanon News
03:18
Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
0
Press Highlights
02:00
Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit
Press Highlights
02:00
Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit
Our visitors readings
Variety and Tech
05:48
China’s Honor returns to the Indian smartphone market
Variety and Tech
05:48
China’s Honor returns to the Indian smartphone market
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-24
The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-24
The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-13
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis
Lebanon News
2023-09-13
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
1
Middle East News
14:16
Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria
Middle East News
14:16
Three dead in Israeli bombing of western Syria
2
Press Highlights
00:57
Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks
Press Highlights
00:57
Negotiations and implications: Lebanese deposit crisis stalls IMF agreement talks
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
4
Lebanon News
14:10
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities
Lebanon News
14:10
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses more clashes and six fatalities
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit
6
Lebanon News
03:18
Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
Lebanon News
03:18
Renewed clashes: 15 killed and 150 injured in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
8
Press Highlights
02:00
Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit
Press Highlights
02:00
Presidential prospects discussed during Le Drian's Beirut visit
