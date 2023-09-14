Le Drian's meeting with MP Pakradounian: Electing a consensus president is a fundamental step forward

Lebanon News
2023-09-14 | 06:41
High views
LBCI
Le Drian&#39;s meeting with MP Pakradounian: Electing a consensus president is a fundamental step forward
0min
Le Drian's meeting with MP Pakradounian: Electing a consensus president is a fundamental step forward

The Secretary-General of the Tashnag Party and the head of the Armenian MPs' bloc, MP Hagop Pakradounian, met with the French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, on Thursday.

The discussion revolved around the outcomes of Le Drian's talks with political parties regarding the presidential election.

However, the discussion was productive and positive, emphasizing the need to continue communications and discussions with Lebanese parties.

It was stressed that conditions and high-level speeches should be avoided to elect a consensus president as a fundamental step toward addressing the current crisis in the country.

