Trump orders termination of oil deal with Venezuela

26-02-2025 | 15:07
Trump orders termination of oil deal with Venezuela
Trump orders termination of oil deal with Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a reversal of concessions given to Venezuela by his predecessor, Joe Biden, more than two years ago.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was "reversing the concessions" of the "oil transaction agreement, dated November 26, 2022."
That day in 2022 was when the Biden administration allowed 

