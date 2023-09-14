Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi's message: Presidential election is vital for Lebanon's stability

Lebanon News
2023-09-14 | 09:06
High views
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi&#39;s message: Presidential election is vital for Lebanon&#39;s stability
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi's message: Presidential election is vital for Lebanon's stability

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi reiterated his publicly stated positions regarding his commitment to democracy and the constitution as a fundamental and natural mechanism for a solution. 

He emphasized that "electing a president is the exclusive gateway to the regular functioning of constitutional institutions and the return of political life to its natural course."

The Patriarch's remarks came during his meeting with French Special Envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who briefed him on the outcomes of his contacts and meetings during his current visit to Lebanon. 

Le Drian listened to the Patriarch's views on the mechanisms for advancing the stagnant presidential file.

Afterward, the Patriarch met with the US Ambassador, Dorothy Shea, who affirmed that her country "will spare no effort to support Lebanon and contribute to expediting the election of a president," considering that the continuation of the current situation will further complicate matters and pose risks at all levels.
 

