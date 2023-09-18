Lebanese and Irish Foreign Ministers Discuss Justice and Cooperation at UN General Assembly

Lebanon News
2023-09-18 | 02:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese and Irish Foreign Ministers Discuss Justice and Cooperation at UN General Assembly
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Lebanese and Irish Foreign Ministers Discuss Justice and Cooperation at UN General Assembly

On the sidelines of his participation in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib, engaged in activities, including a meeting with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense, Michael Martin.

Both ministers emphasized the "importance of achieving justice in the murder of Irish soldier Sean Rooney, who was serving with UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon."

Bou Habib expressed Lebanon's gratitude for the significant and constructive role played by the Irish battalion within UNIFIL since its inception in 1978, highlighting Lebanon's commitment to enhancing this participation.

The discussion also touched upon "the importance of coordination between the Lebanese government, represented by the army, and UNIFIL forces to ensure the success of the peacekeeping mission, maintain stability and calm in the south, and regional security."

Subsequently, Bou Habib participated in the ministerial meeting on the Middle East, hosted by Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Prince Zeid Raad Al Hussein, President of the International Peace Institute, in the presence of various Arab and foreign ministers and political and diplomatic figures.

 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ireland

LBCI Next
Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown
Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:29

Contradictory Readings and International Dynamics in Lebanon's Presidential File

LBCI
Variety and Tech
12:04

Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

MP Dergham to LBCI: Dialogue is necessary

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:27

Music 'icon' Beyonce shakes the stage in gorgeous Elie Saab gown

LBCI
Variety and Tech
12:04

Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
World News
01:53

Taiwan Announces Monitoring of Over 100 Chinese Warplanes Around the Island

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-11

Education Ministry: Salary deductions for thousands of teachers in public schools

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Fire erupts in Kharayeb as the Civil Defense responds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Behind closed doors: Inside the Syrian smuggling routes in Ouainat, Akkar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Conditions and positions: Gebran Bassil's backtracking on dialogue puts Berri's initiative at risk

LBCI
Variety and Tech
12:04

Former Miss Lebanon Rina Chebany shines in Nicolas Jebran's design at the 2023 Murex d'Or Awards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Before and after: How did Lebanon's economic history shift with the outbreak of the civil war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Saudi Arabia's role in ending the Yemeni war: A potential peace mediator?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Qatar's Role in Lebanon's Presidential Election: A New Chapter Unfolds

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Bassil emphasizes accountability and reform in FPM's 2023-2027 term

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More