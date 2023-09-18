Lebanese and Irish Foreign Ministers Discuss Justice and Cooperation at UN General Assembly

On the sidelines of his participation in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib, engaged in activities, including a meeting with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense, Michael Martin.



Both ministers emphasized the "importance of achieving justice in the murder of Irish soldier Sean Rooney, who was serving with UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon."



Bou Habib expressed Lebanon's gratitude for the significant and constructive role played by the Irish battalion within UNIFIL since its inception in 1978, highlighting Lebanon's commitment to enhancing this participation.



The discussion also touched upon "the importance of coordination between the Lebanese government, represented by the army, and UNIFIL forces to ensure the success of the peacekeeping mission, maintain stability and calm in the south, and regional security."



Subsequently, Bou Habib participated in the ministerial meeting on the Middle East, hosted by Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Prince Zeid Raad Al Hussein, President of the International Peace Institute, in the presence of various Arab and foreign ministers and political and diplomatic figures.