Macron denies 'domestic dispute' with wife after plane video
World News
26-05-2025 | 08:15
Macron denies 'domestic dispute' with wife after plane video
French President Emmanuel Macron denied Monday any "domestic dispute" with his wife Brigitte after a video appeared to show her shoving his face away as they arrived in Vietnam for a diplomatic visit.
They were "joking as we often do," he told reporters in Hanoi, adding that other videos had been misinterpreted as showing him sharing a bag of cocaine or confronting the Turkish president. "None of these are true," he said, and "everyone needs to calm down."
AFP
