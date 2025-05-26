Macron denies 'domestic dispute' with wife after plane video

World News
26-05-2025 | 08:15
Macron denies 'domestic dispute' with wife after plane video
Macron denies 'domestic dispute' with wife after plane video

French President Emmanuel Macron denied Monday any "domestic dispute" with his wife Brigitte after a video appeared to show her shoving his face away as they arrived in Vietnam for a diplomatic visit.

They were "joking as we often do," he told reporters in Hanoi, adding that other videos had been misinterpreted as showing him sharing a bag of cocaine or confronting the Turkish president. "None of these are true," he said, and "everyone needs to calm down."


AFP
 

