MP Dergham to LBCI: Dialogue is necessary

2023-09-18 | 03:49
MP Asaad Dergham said on Monday that if an agreement is reached on decentralization and the credit fund, it would facilitate the election of a president.
He stated during an interview with LBCI’s Nharkom Said TV show that the basis is to reach this understanding, or else they may go into discussions with the party on a list of names, and former minister Sleiman Frangieh could be one of them."
"So far, no name can secure the quorum, and the future president must have a clear rescue project,” Dergham added.
Regarding his stance on dialogue, he responded that "dialogue is necessary, and our position is positive in principle, but we need to understand whether there will be consecutive sessions on the same day after the dialogue or not. Therefore, we need to understand the details to ensure that the desired results are guaranteed."
 

Lebanon News

Degham

Lebanon

