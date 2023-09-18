PM Mikati meets US official in New York: Washington supports any Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue

Lebanon News
2023-09-18 | 11:20
LBCI
PM Mikati meets US official in New York: Washington supports any Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue
1min
PM Mikati meets US official in New York: Washington supports any Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue

Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland in New York on Monday to discuss Lebanese-American relations and Lebanon's challenges.

During the meeting, Mikati called on the international community to support Lebanon in addressing the Syrian refugee crisis, which he stated has been growing and threatens Lebanon and its social fabric.

He pointed out that the government has completed the required reform projects agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and now rests with the Parliament to decide on the next steps.

In turn, the US official urged Lebanese parties to expedite the election of a new president, emphasizing that Washington supports any Lebanese-Lebanese dialogue in this regard.

She also encouraged Lebanon to enhance cooperation with international organizations, particularly the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), to address the evolving Syrian refugee crisis and all aspects related to displacement.

Nuland reiterated that the United States supports the Lebanese Armed Forces and emphasized the importance of continuing necessary economic and financial reforms.

