PM Mikati sounds alarm over two million in extreme poverty, seeks international aid to solve the presidential vacuum

Lebanon News
2023-09-19 | 06:45
PM Mikati sounds alarm over two million in extreme poverty, seeks international aid to solve the presidential vacuum
2min
PM Mikati sounds alarm over two million in extreme poverty, seeks international aid to solve the presidential vacuum

Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, affirmed that the situation in Lebanon is far from comfortable, emphasizing that two million people are living in a state of extreme poverty, with half of them being Lebanese and the other half Syrians. 

He called on the international community to urgently support a solution to the crisis of Syrian refugees, which poses a threat to Lebanon's economic and social balance.

In an interview with the French newspaper "Le Figaro," Mikati considered that the state bears the primary responsibility for the situation, in addition to the widespread culture of corruption and the absence of comprehensive reforms.

He also called on the parliament to take responsibility and expedite the adoption of the proposed budget, which aligns with the reforms requested by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Mikati regarded these reforms as crucial for signing an agreement with the IMF and gradually restoring confidence in Lebanon, making the country once again a financial center that attracts investors.

He also revealed via "Le Figaro" that he would seek assistance from the international community in various areas and would ask global powers to use their influence to persuade various Lebanese factions to elect a president who enjoys the acceptance of all parties to end the presidential vacuum.
 

