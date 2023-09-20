News
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border
Lebanon News
2023-09-20 | 07:26
High views
Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border
For the second consecutive day, Israeli army bulldozers continued their work in excavating a road opposite Bastra Farm, adjacent to the withdrawal line, on the southern border with the support of five Merkava tanks.
The Lebanese Army and international emergency forces are on high alert on the Lebanese side.
The excavation work coincides with intensive Israeli aerial activity.
The excavation work near Bastra Farm also coincides with the surveying of the technical fence in Houla and Kroum Al-Mrah on the outskirts of the Meiss El-Jabal border.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Border
Lebanese Army
Israel
Bulldozer
Excavation
Bastra Farm
South
Merkava Tanks
EU Ambassador reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's recovery, emphasizes vital reforms for restoring international trust
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
Related Articles
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01
Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01
Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-30
Lebanon-Israel border talks: US senior advisor initiates efforts to address remaining border reservations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-30
Lebanon-Israel border talks: US senior advisor initiates efforts to address remaining border reservations
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-29
Lebanon's Permanent Mission to UN issues statement clarifying recent remarks on Southern land borders
Lebanon News
2023-07-29
Lebanon's Permanent Mission to UN issues statement clarifying recent remarks on Southern land borders
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15
Lebanon-Israel border dispute: Implications of canceled meeting amid escalating tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15
Lebanon-Israel border dispute: Implications of canceled meeting amid escalating tensions
Recommended For You
0
Lebanon News
09:14
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami: IMF agreement still in effect, reforms key to progress
Lebanon News
09:14
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami: IMF agreement still in effect, reforms key to progress
0
Lebanon News
07:58
EU Ambassador reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's recovery, emphasizes vital reforms for restoring international trust
Lebanon News
07:58
EU Ambassador reaffirms commitment to Lebanon's recovery, emphasizes vital reforms for restoring international trust
0
Variety and Tech
05:29
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
Variety and Tech
05:29
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
0
Lebanon News
05:10
Democratic Gathering urges President's election, calls for stability in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
Lebanon News
05:10
Democratic Gathering urges President's election, calls for stability in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
Our visitors readings
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-16
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-16
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-22
Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2023-06-22
Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-14
Ain al-Helweh Ceasefires: A Cycle of Escalation and Trust Erosion
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-14
Ain al-Helweh Ceasefires: A Cycle of Escalation and Trust Erosion
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-30
Gabon Developments: Lebanese MoFA keeps watch, calls for caution
Lebanon News
2023-08-30
Gabon Developments: Lebanese MoFA keeps watch, calls for caution
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
05:29
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
Variety and Tech
05:29
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
2
Press Highlights
03:30
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue
Press Highlights
03:30
Lebanon's reforms delayed: Mikati blames Christian political forces, calls for dialogue
3
Lebanon News
10:52
Kataeb Party expresses concerns over stagnation in Lebanon, advocates for reforms
Lebanon News
10:52
Kataeb Party expresses concerns over stagnation in Lebanon, advocates for reforms
4
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border
Lebanon News
07:26
Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border
5
Press Highlights
01:07
US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks
Press Highlights
01:07
US favors Doha over Paris in Lebanese crisis talks
6
Press Highlights
01:51
US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections
Press Highlights
01:51
US official Barbara Leaf pushes for Lebanese-to-Lebanese dialogue on elections
7
Lebanon News
04:12
Lebanon's ISF thwarts drug smuggling operation to Europe
Lebanon News
04:12
Lebanon's ISF thwarts drug smuggling operation to Europe
8
Lebanon News
05:10
Democratic Gathering urges President's election, calls for stability in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
Lebanon News
05:10
Democratic Gathering urges President's election, calls for stability in Ain al-Hilweh conflict
