Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border

2023-09-20 | 07:26
Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border
Lebanese Army, international forces on high alert amid Israeli excavation work near Lebanese border

For the second consecutive day, Israeli army bulldozers continued their work in excavating a road opposite Bastra Farm, adjacent to the withdrawal line, on the southern border with the support of five Merkava tanks.

The Lebanese Army and international emergency forces are on high alert on the Lebanese side.

The excavation work coincides with intensive Israeli aerial activity.

The excavation work near Bastra Farm also coincides with the surveying of the technical fence in Houla and Kroum Al-Mrah on the outskirts of the Meiss El-Jabal border.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Border

Lebanese Army

Israel

Bulldozer

Excavation

Bastra Farm

South

Merkava Tanks

