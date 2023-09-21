Health Minister addresses UN on pandemic preparedness and solidarity

Lebanon News
2023-09-21 | 06:19
High views
Health Minister addresses UN on pandemic preparedness and solidarity
Health Minister addresses UN on pandemic preparedness and solidarity

The caretaker Public Health Minister, Dr. Firas Abiad, participated in the United Nations General Assembly's pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response meeting during the 78th session held in New York, United States.

Abiad reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda during the meeting. He appreciated the progress made by the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

However, he emphasized that the world cannot ignore the recurrent emergence of infectious diseases, which disproportionately impact the healthcare systems of resource-limited countries. He noted that such nations face immense challenges in dealing with pandemics while striving to strengthen their healthcare systems.

Abiad stated, "These pandemics will not be confined to these countries, and we must remember that viruses do not recognize borders."

The Lebanese minister highlighted Lebanon's healthcare system, despite facing multiple crises, serves its citizens and many refugees. He pointed out that any country facing similar circumstances, including social, economic, and political challenges, risks the collapse of its healthcare system due to the burdens placed upon it. Abiad underscored the importance of giving these nations special attention and complete support, stating, "For advanced countries, pandemic preparedness and response are about future threats. For developing countries, it is about the present."

In summary, Abiad addressed the President of the General Assembly, Denis Francis, mentioning the priceless value of global solidarity. He pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that viruses do not respect borders, emphasizing that this principle should guide global initiatives.

He concluded by saying, "It is our shared duty to ensure that every country has the necessary means to protect its people. Together, we can build a healthier and more secure future."

Lebanon News

Health

Minister

UN

Pandemic

Preparedness

Solidarity

