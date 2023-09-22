News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bou Saab discusses presidential elections with the French Ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-09-22 | 06:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Bou Saab discusses presidential elections with the French Ambassador to Lebanon
In his office at the Parliament on Friday, Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab held discussions with the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro, accompanied by the First Counselor Jean-François Guillaume, regarding the presidential elections and the mission of Jean-Yves Le Drian and the current stage of the process.
Several ideas were presented to facilitate French efforts to ensure the success of this mission and the election of a President for the Republic.
Lebanon News
Elias Bou Saab
Presidential
Elections
French
Ambassador
Lebanon
Next
George Hobeika shines again with Beyoncé's stunning dress
MP Gemayel confirms his support for constructing the Kleiat Airport
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-21
Lebanon in focus: Saudi and French Ambassadors exchange views and cooperation
Lebanon News
2023-09-21
Lebanon in focus: Saudi and French Ambassadors exchange views and cooperation
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-19
US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges
Press Highlights
2023-09-19
US diplomatic efforts in Lebanon: Prioritizing presidential elections amidst challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-18
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-18
Lebanon's presidential elections: International diplomatic moves in progress
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
09:51
George Hobeika shines again with Beyoncé's stunning dress
Variety and Tech
09:51
George Hobeika shines again with Beyoncé's stunning dress
0
Lebanon News
05:57
MP Gemayel confirms his support for constructing the Kleiat Airport
Lebanon News
05:57
MP Gemayel confirms his support for constructing the Kleiat Airport
0
Lebanon News
04:56
MP Imad Al Hout to LBCI: We nominated a candidate for the presidency, but we will not disclose it
Lebanon News
04:56
MP Imad Al Hout to LBCI: We nominated a candidate for the presidency, but we will not disclose it
0
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Rising fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Rising fuel prices across Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Primesouth to resume operations at Deir Ammar and Al-Zahrani plants after verbal assurances from Mikati
Lebanon News
2023-08-17
Primesouth to resume operations at Deir Ammar and Al-Zahrani plants after verbal assurances from Mikati
0
Lebanon News
04:56
MP Imad Al Hout to LBCI: We nominated a candidate for the presidency, but we will not disclose it
Lebanon News
04:56
MP Imad Al Hout to LBCI: We nominated a candidate for the presidency, but we will not disclose it
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-04
Lebanon's only active power plant in al-Zahrani halts operation: EDL
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-04
Lebanon's only active power plant in al-Zahrani halts operation: EDL
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:09
US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects
Press Highlights
02:09
US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
3
Press Highlights
00:41
From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges
Press Highlights
00:41
From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
5
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Rising fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Rising fuel prices across Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: NEOM project and sports investments fuel economic growth
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Syrian President Assad visits China: A diplomatic endeavor amid global isolation
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Unmasking the smuggler's gambit: Lebanese-Syrian border chronicles
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Unmasking the smuggler's gambit: Lebanese-Syrian border chronicles
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More