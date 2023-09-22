Bou Saab discusses presidential elections with the French Ambassador to Lebanon

In his office at the Parliament on Friday, Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab held discussions with the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro, accompanied by the First Counselor Jean-François Guillaume, regarding the presidential elections and the mission of Jean-Yves Le Drian and the current stage of the process.



Several ideas were presented to facilitate French efforts to ensure the success of this mission and the election of a President for the Republic.