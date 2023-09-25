The head of Hezbollah's Political Council, Ibrahim Amin Al-Sayyed, believes that there are external attempts, in collaboration with some internal parties, to reach a consensus on the election of a president acceptable to everyone.



He stated, "We are closely monitoring the outcome of the Qatari delegation's visit, emphasizing that "our position so far supports the nomination of former Minister Sleiman Frangieh."



During a political dialogue meeting organized in Bednayel in the Bekaa region, he affirmed that "Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has a seriousness in finding a solution to the war in Yemen, which we have learned from various sources."



He added that there are humanitarian issues related to prisoners, salaries, lifting the siege, airports, ports, and undisclosed political files. The recent talks of the Sanaa delegation in Riyadh differ from their predecessors.



Al-Sayyed also believes that "the normalization process has been ongoing among the Arabs for a long time and is not new. It resulted from continuous American pressures, and Saudi Arabia was heading towards unofficial normalization, with Israeli planes crossing Saudi airspace."