Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis

Lebanon News
2023-10-03 | 09:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon&#39;s political crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis

The head of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, addressing the ongoing political crisis in Lebanon, emphasized that any efforts towards resolution will likely falter unless both parties genuinely seek an agreement. 

Gemayel underscored his party's deep concern for the country, its commitment to consensus-building, and its persistent efforts to achieve it.

During a press conference, Gemayel stated, "We remain committed to finding a solution through consensus. Despite our willingness to accept a candidate agreeable to all parties, they insist on their choice."

He elaborated, "We initiated dialogue by withdrawing our candidate and proposing a consensus one, but they rejected this approach. House Speaker Nabih Berri refrains from calling for presidential elections sessions while Hezbollah insists on imposing its presidential candidate."

Gemayel emphasized that Lebanon faces two choices: resilience and submission. He stated, "We can either reject the logic of imposition and control or succumb to the candidate imposed by Hezbollah."

The Kataeb Leader called on Hezbollah to demonstrate genuine care for the country by withdrawing its presidential candidate and proposing an alternative.

"We are adamant about reaching a consensus, willing to accept a presidential candidate agreeable to all. However, they insist on imposition, refusing our proposal. Consequently, we initiated dialogue the moment we withdrew our candidate. We nominated a candidate based on consensus, fostering transparency and openness. We proposed solutions for public discussion. Why do they insist on closed-door negotiations and imposing their candidate on us?" Gemayel questioned.

He stressed, "We have significant entitlements, and we are trying to avoid the greatest evil, which is the presidential vacuum and the destruction of institutions."

Gemayel then raised concerns about Hezbollah's actions, stating, "They claim to seek assurances but why does Hezbollah, an armed group accused of violence and assassinations, undermines the constitution? Why its ally avoids calling for presidential elections sessions and hinders the democratic process?"

"In reality, it is the Lebanese people who require guarantees. Our demands are for the state, its institutions, and the Lebanese Republic. We defend the republic's rights and seek nothing for ourselves," Gemayel emphasized.

He explained, "We are seeking assurances to avoid a return to government formation crises, where Hezbollah imposes its conditions to secure its allies' interests, thereby obstructing future developments following the presidential term."

"We seek security assurances against the threats of Hezbollah's illegal arms," he affirmed.

Addressing Hezbollah directly, Gemayel stated, "Would anyone in your circle admit that the opposition is a burden on the country? Can you explain what "burden" means? Is this a threat of assassination and a reference to May 7th events? Is this a language with which you intend to build a country with others? We do not and will not use this language. The problem is that you threaten, boast, and have an armed militia that violates the constitution."

"We agree and disagree under the framework of the constitution and equality. So why does a party have the right to decide the future of the Lebanese? Why does Hezbollah send the Lebanese to death abroad? Why are we supposed to surrender to it?" he asked.

Gemayel emphasized that his party's sole objective is to achieve equality and peacefully coexist under the umbrella of the law and the constitution.

Addressing Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, Gemayel stated, "If you want to live in one country, you must accept the country's conditions."

He also discoursed officials and mediators seeking solutions to Lebanon's crises, saying, "When the approach is wrong, we will not reach a solution. We will not accept a candidate imposed by one party. This is the reality, and here lies the problem."

Gemayel emphasized that Hezbollah must accept the principle of consensus on a unified presidential candidate, as no initiative will succeed without a genuine desire to reach an agreement.

"All the Lebanese are ready for reconciliation and compromise, except Hezbollah, which only wants its presidential candidate. Everyone is willing to find a middle ground except Hezbollah. Therefore, if the countries want to help the Lebanese, they should work with Hezbollah and sit with it," he emphasized.

"We will confront the oppression and tyranny practiced by Hezbollah on the Lebanese people. We do not attempt to impose on the other party; rather, we seek to preserve our rights, the rights of our people, and the future of our children in Lebanon," Gemayel affirmed.

He concluded, "If the envoys want to find solutions, they should persuade Hezbollah to accept something acceptable to everyone. They should urge Hezbollah to move away from unilateralism and imposition. Otherwise, we will remain where we are because we will not choose submission, and we will never give up."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Samy Gemayel

Hezbollah

Consensus

Presidential

Candidate

Kataeb Party

Hassan Nasrallah

Political

Crisis

LBCI Next
Price of gasoline drops by 18000 LBP
Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-28

The latest on Qatar's role in Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-25

Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Hezbollah's role in thwarting Qatar's initiative

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-25

Qatar's mediation in Lebanon's presidential crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-02

Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:33

A Van Gogh exhibition at the Musée d'Orsay uses virtual reality and AI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More