The head of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, addressing the ongoing political crisis in Lebanon, emphasized that any efforts towards resolution will likely falter unless both parties genuinely seek an agreement.



Gemayel underscored his party's deep concern for the country, its commitment to consensus-building, and its persistent efforts to achieve it.



During a press conference, Gemayel stated, "We remain committed to finding a solution through consensus. Despite our willingness to accept a candidate agreeable to all parties, they insist on their choice."



He elaborated, "We initiated dialogue by withdrawing our candidate and proposing a consensus one, but they rejected this approach. House Speaker Nabih Berri refrains from calling for presidential elections sessions while Hezbollah insists on imposing its presidential candidate."



Gemayel emphasized that Lebanon faces two choices: resilience and submission. He stated, "We can either reject the logic of imposition and control or succumb to the candidate imposed by Hezbollah."



The Kataeb Leader called on Hezbollah to demonstrate genuine care for the country by withdrawing its presidential candidate and proposing an alternative.



"We are adamant about reaching a consensus, willing to accept a presidential candidate agreeable to all. However, they insist on imposition, refusing our proposal. Consequently, we initiated dialogue the moment we withdrew our candidate. We nominated a candidate based on consensus, fostering transparency and openness. We proposed solutions for public discussion. Why do they insist on closed-door negotiations and imposing their candidate on us?" Gemayel questioned.



He stressed, "We have significant entitlements, and we are trying to avoid the greatest evil, which is the presidential vacuum and the destruction of institutions."



Gemayel then raised concerns about Hezbollah's actions, stating, "They claim to seek assurances but why does Hezbollah, an armed group accused of violence and assassinations, undermines the constitution? Why its ally avoids calling for presidential elections sessions and hinders the democratic process?"



"In reality, it is the Lebanese people who require guarantees. Our demands are for the state, its institutions, and the Lebanese Republic. We defend the republic's rights and seek nothing for ourselves," Gemayel emphasized.



He explained, "We are seeking assurances to avoid a return to government formation crises, where Hezbollah imposes its conditions to secure its allies' interests, thereby obstructing future developments following the presidential term."



"We seek security assurances against the threats of Hezbollah's illegal arms," he affirmed.



Addressing Hezbollah directly, Gemayel stated, "Would anyone in your circle admit that the opposition is a burden on the country? Can you explain what "burden" means? Is this a threat of assassination and a reference to May 7th events? Is this a language with which you intend to build a country with others? We do not and will not use this language. The problem is that you threaten, boast, and have an armed militia that violates the constitution."



"We agree and disagree under the framework of the constitution and equality. So why does a party have the right to decide the future of the Lebanese? Why does Hezbollah send the Lebanese to death abroad? Why are we supposed to surrender to it?" he asked.



Gemayel emphasized that his party's sole objective is to achieve equality and peacefully coexist under the umbrella of the law and the constitution.



Addressing Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, Gemayel stated, "If you want to live in one country, you must accept the country's conditions."



He also discoursed officials and mediators seeking solutions to Lebanon's crises, saying, "When the approach is wrong, we will not reach a solution. We will not accept a candidate imposed by one party. This is the reality, and here lies the problem."



Gemayel emphasized that Hezbollah must accept the principle of consensus on a unified presidential candidate, as no initiative will succeed without a genuine desire to reach an agreement.



"All the Lebanese are ready for reconciliation and compromise, except Hezbollah, which only wants its presidential candidate. Everyone is willing to find a middle ground except Hezbollah. Therefore, if the countries want to help the Lebanese, they should work with Hezbollah and sit with it," he emphasized.



"We will confront the oppression and tyranny practiced by Hezbollah on the Lebanese people. We do not attempt to impose on the other party; rather, we seek to preserve our rights, the rights of our people, and the future of our children in Lebanon," Gemayel affirmed.



He concluded, "If the envoys want to find solutions, they should persuade Hezbollah to accept something acceptable to everyone. They should urge Hezbollah to move away from unilateralism and imposition. Otherwise, we will remain where we are because we will not choose submission, and we will never give up."