UN says 'regrets' death penalty ordered for Bangladesh former PM

World News
17-11-2025 | 09:54
High views
UN says 'regrets' death penalty ordered for Bangladesh former PM
UN says 'regrets' death penalty ordered for Bangladesh former PM

The U.N. said Monday that while former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's sentencing for crimes against humanity marked "an important moment for victims", she should not have been sentenced to death.

United Nations rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani raised concerns that the trial held in absentia may not have met all international due process and fair trial standards, adding: "We also regret the imposition of the death penalty, which we oppose in all circumstances."

