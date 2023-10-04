Charles Jabbour to LBCI: French and Qatari mediation hit a dead-end

The Lebanese Forces Media and Communication Authority head Charles Jabbour believes French and Qatari mediations have hit a dead end.



Jabbour stated in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, "The French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, informed us that the main problem he faced is that as the opposition, we have the willingness and agreement to discuss the third option, despite our view that Jihad Azour is the 'third option,' while the Amal Movement and Hezbollah reject the principle of the third option and insist on their candidates."



Jabbour pointed out that the Qatari envoy faced the same obstacle as Le Drian.



He said: "We informed both the French envoy and the Qatari envoy that, even though Jihad Azour is our third option as the opposition, we are fully prepared to discuss the third option, provided that Speaker Nabih Berri and the Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, retract their rejection of the third option. We will not discuss names until they retract."



Jabbour considered that Hezbollah is obstructing because it is afraid, noting that "Hezbollah and Speaker Nabih Berri obstructed the twelve presidential election sessions because they are afraid that consecutive rounds will lead to the election of a president."