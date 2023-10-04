Exploring energy synergy at ADIPEC: Lebanon's Energy Minister meets industry leaders

Lebanon News
2023-10-04 | 05:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Exploring energy synergy at ADIPEC: Lebanon&#39;s Energy Minister meets industry leaders
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Exploring energy synergy at ADIPEC: Lebanon's Energy Minister meets industry leaders

During a meeting on the sidelines of the "ADIPEC" conference in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon's Minister of Energy and Water, Walid Fayad, discussed shared energy matters with Egypt's Minister of Petroleum, Tarek El Molla.

The discussions covered topics related to gas procurement from Egypt and electricity from Jordan, agreements that are ready for implementation today. 

However, the delays are due to securing the necessary financing and the sanctions imposed on Syria, which could impact the agreements due to the Caesar Act.

In this context, alternative solutions were proposed to facilitate implementation, such as direct funding from Électricité du Liban, as it can finance electricity from Jordan and gas from Egypt through its accounts in Banque du Liban, especially after finding an appropriate solution to secure hard currency.

It was also agreed to continue following up on and preparing for the matter, with the understanding that funding through the World Bank is also welcome if obtained.

This matter will be further discussed next month when they visit Lebanon to participate in the Oil and Gas Conference scheduled for November 24 in Beirut to reach the desired solution.

Minister Fayad met with several ministers and heads of relevant energy companies to explore avenues for cooperation. Among them was the CEO of Italy's Eni, Claudio Descalzi, discussing progress in Block 9 and the proposal presented by the consortium for exploration in Blocks 8 and 10. 

Minister Fayad also met with the President and senior leaders of ADNOC and consulted on ways of cooperation, and ADNOC's participation in the Iraqi fuel swap tenders to expand competition and improve value and quantity for Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

ADIPEC

Energy

Gas

Electricity

Caesar Act

Électricité Du Liban

Block 9

ADNOC

Egypt

Jordan

LBCI Next
Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence
Mikati meets Wronecka, discusses presidency issue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21

From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-06

Energy Minister reveals obstacles to Lebanon's electricity plan success

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-02

TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy bid for Lebanon's offshore Blocks 8 and 10

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Mikati meets Wronecka, discusses presidency issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Charles Jabbour to LBCI: French and Qatari mediation hit a dead-end

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Rocket shell hits Hasba area in Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-01

MP Inaya Ezzeddine to LBCI: The Army Commander's candidacy is seriously proposed in the elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More