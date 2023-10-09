News
Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2023-10-09 | 14:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression
Hezbollah released a statement regarding the death of one of its members on the border: "With utmost pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance mourns the martyr, the mujahid Ali Hassan Hodroj, known as Fidaa,' from Beirut (resident of the southern town of Hanouiyeh)."
"He sacrificed his life due to the Zionist enemy's aggression on southern Lebanon this afternoon, Monday, October 9, 2023," it concluded.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Mourn
Ali Hassan Hodroj
Israeli
Aggression
Next
International concerns over tensions on Lebanese southern border
Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral
Previous
Lebanon News
14:00
Lebanon News
13:17
Lebanon News
15:40
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanon News
15:40
Lebanon News
15:16
Lebanon News
15:04
Lebanon News
14:31
Lebanon News
09:02
Lebanon News
14:00
Lebanon News
14:17
Lebanon News
15:40
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
Sports News
2023-08-31
Sports News
2023-08-29
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
24 hours
7 days
Month
Lebanon News
09:02
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanon News
14:00
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon News
14:09
Lebanon News
13:17
Lebanon News
10:36
Lebanon News
12:34
