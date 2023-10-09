Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression

Hezbollah released a statement regarding the death of one of its members on the border: "With utmost pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance mourns the martyr, the mujahid Ali Hassan Hodroj, known as Fidaa,' from Beirut (resident of the southern town of Hanouiyeh)."



"He sacrificed his life due to the Zionist enemy's aggression on southern Lebanon this afternoon, Monday, October 9, 2023," it concluded.