Kataeb Party Urges Restraint Amid Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

During its weekly meeting led by party leader MP Sami Gemayel, the political bureau of the Kataeb Party reviewed the reports related to the tragic developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its repercussions on southern Lebanon.

The party issued a statement emphasizing that resorting to the logic of force and continuing the cycle of violence has only brought destruction for the past 75 years.



"This conflict has dragged destruction, bloodshed, and tears to the region's countries, displaced the Palestinian people, and left them in the wake of agreements that remained ink on paper and false promises," the statement read.



It also considered that the civilians toll in these repeated wars is a result of the international community's failure to enforce international decisions and the loss of intention to find a permanent solution to this conflict, which has cost Lebanon its largest bill since its independence.



The statement viewed that what happened yesterday in the south threatens to slide Lebanon into a new war that is unnecessary and serves an agenda to stabilize power equations in the region, prioritizing foreign interests over Lebanese interests.



It stated that the use of Lebanese territories and linking them to the Palestinian arena is entirely rejected, and Hezbollah or any Palestinian factions cannot speak on behalf of Lebanon, whether in war or peace, as this decision is owned by the Lebanese state with all its institutions.



The statement warned against dragging Lebanon into the ongoing confrontations in Gaza, considering Lebanon's sovereignty a red line. The party believed that any reckless move would have consequences that Lebanon should not bear, especially in its current situation where all sectors and institutions are affected by the collapse.



The statement called on the international community to strive for all parties involved in this confrontation to spare Lebanon any escalation and to pressure to prevent the explosion of the southern front. It urged the Lebanese army and legitimate forces to intensify efforts to stabilize calm along the Blue Line and commit to Resolution 1701.



The statement mentioned that the Kataeb Party calls on the international community in this new round of conflict to prioritize the logic of human rights and neutralize civilians.



It urged Arab foreign ministers convening tomorrow and the world's countries to make a bold and final decision to find a just solution that lifts injustice and oppression from the Palestinian people based on the Arab Peace Initiative launched at the Beirut Summit in 2002.



The initiative recommended the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the equation 'land for peace,' and this has become the demand of every rational person who puts the interest of their country and people above all considerations.