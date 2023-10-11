Hezbollah targets Israeli Jardah military position

2023-10-11 | 04:41
Hezbollah targets Israeli Jardah military position
Hezbollah targets Israeli Jardah military position

The Islamic Resistance issued a statement declaring that in a resolute response to the Israeli aggressions on Monday, October 9, 2023, which resulted in the martyrdom of Houssam Ibrahim, Ali Ftouni, and Ali Hodroj, the Islamic Resistance targeted the Jardah site near the Dhayra area with precision-guided missiles on Wednesday morning. 

This led to many confirmed casualties among the occupying forces, both fatalities and injuries.

The Islamic Resistance emphasizes its unwavering determination in responding to Israeli attacks targeting Lebanon and its people, mainly when these aggressions result in the loss of martyrs.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Target

Israeli

Jardah

Military

Position

