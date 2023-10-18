US Department of State raises Lebanon Travel Advisory to Level 4 amid security concerns

Lebanon News
2023-10-18 | 01:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US Department of State raises Lebanon Travel Advisory to Level 4 amid security concerns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US Department of State raises Lebanon Travel Advisory to Level 4 amid security concerns

The US Department of State raised the travel advisory for Lebanon to Level 4 - Do Not Travel due to the unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah or other armed militant factions. 

Additionally, the travel advisory was also updated to reflect the authorized departure of some non-emergency US government personnel and eligible family members from the US Embassy in Beirut due to the unpredictable security situation in Lebanon.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

US

Hezbollah

Warning

Security

Safety

Lebanon

Lebanese

Israel

Palestine

Gaza

Bombing

Attack

Al-Aqsa Flood

Hamas

LBCI Next
US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel
Gaza hospital bombing triggers global uproar
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Lebanese security source: Hezbollah member killed by Israeli bombing in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Red Cross: Hamas attack on Israel does not justify Gaza's destruction

LBCI
World News
17:11

Russia, UAE call for emergency meeting of UN Security Council following hospital bombing in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

UNIFIL Tenenti: No plans to leave amid efforts to defuse tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:29

Gaza hospital bombing triggers global uproar

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:23

Massive protests and Palestinian solidarity near French Embassy in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-15

UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-16

Sudan’s Burhan heads to Uganda as battles resume in Khartoum

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-10

Lebanon navigates renewal of UNIFIL mandate amid heightened tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel

LBCI
Middle East News
17:35

Al Jazeera: Israeli officials delete video on posts claiming Palestinians responsible for hospital strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:07

Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:14

Protesters breach security at US embassy in Awkar, raising Palestinian flags

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Islamic Resistance mourns four of its martyrs. Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:23

Massive protests and Palestinian solidarity near French Embassy in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:55

PM Mikati announces Wednesday as a national day of mourning after the targeting of Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More