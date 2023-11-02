PM Mikati reiterates commitment to peace, ceasefire efforts in Gaza and southern Lebanon

2023-11-02 | 07:57
PM Mikati reiterates commitment to peace, ceasefire efforts in Gaza and southern Lebanon
2min
PM Mikati reiterates commitment to peace, ceasefire efforts in Gaza and southern Lebanon

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati held a series of international and Arab diplomatic meetings at the Grand Serail on Thursday, focusing on the current situations in Lebanon and Gaza and the efforts for a ceasefire.

During these meetings, the Prime Minister reiterated the commitment to peace and all efforts to cease-fire in Gaza and halt Israeli violations in southern Lebanon.

He called on the United Nations to take swift action to stop the massacres in Gaza.

In this context, the Prime Minister met with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, who said, "I was briefed on the government's role in these difficult circumstances because this is the best time for coordination. Prime Minister Mikati informed me of the diplomatic initiatives he is undertaking, and I informed him of a meeting to be held on November 22 regarding Resolution 1701 and the need to implement it on the ground."

Prime Minister Mikati also met with the United States Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, to discuss the current situation. He also met with the Canadian Ambassador, the Foreign Office Special Envoy for Humanitarian Issues in the Near and Middle East, Deike Potzel, the Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon, and the Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon.
 

