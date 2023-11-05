News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata
Lebanon News
2023-11-05 | 11:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata
On Sunday, an Israeli drone targeted a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in the town of Ainata in Southern Lebanon, killing three civilians.
Lebanon News
Killed
Israeli
Drone
Target
Civilian
Car
Ainata
South
Lebanon
Next
Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis
Secretary Blinken Stresses Importance of Preventing Conflict Escalation and Electing President in Meeting with Caretaker PM Mikati
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:43
Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon
Middle East News
12:43
Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon
0
Middle East News
12:08
Israel disrupts internet and communications in Gaza for the third time: Palestinian Telecommunications Company
Middle East News
12:08
Israel disrupts internet and communications in Gaza for the third time: Palestinian Telecommunications Company
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Symbolism of oil embargoes: Where does Israel import its oil from?
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Symbolism of oil embargoes: Where does Israel import its oil from?
0
Lebanon News
11:54
Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day
Lebanon News
11:54
Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:43
Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon
Middle East News
12:43
Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:54
Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day
Lebanon News
11:54
Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day
0
Lebanon News
11:27
LBCI's sources: Israel targets civilian car in Southern Lebanon, killing three children and a woman
Lebanon News
11:27
LBCI's sources: Israel targets civilian car in Southern Lebanon, killing three children and a woman
0
Middle East News
06:59
Jordan's King calls for intensified efforts to halt Gaza war in meeting with Lebanon's PM
Middle East News
06:59
Jordan's King calls for intensified efforts to halt Gaza war in meeting with Lebanon's PM
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-02
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
Press Highlights
2023-11-02
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israel's right-wing politics: Analyzing the extremism behind the nuclear Gaza statement
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Israel's right-wing politics: Analyzing the extremism behind the nuclear Gaza statement
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Netanyahu's leadership challenged: Protests for Israeli PM's resignation intensify in Israel after Heritage Minister's statement
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Netanyahu's leadership challenged: Protests for Israeli PM's resignation intensify in Israel after Heritage Minister's statement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:01
Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata
Lebanon News
11:01
Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata
2
Lebanon News
11:27
LBCI's sources: Israel targets civilian car in Southern Lebanon, killing three children and a woman
Lebanon News
11:27
LBCI's sources: Israel targets civilian car in Southern Lebanon, killing three children and a woman
3
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis
4
Lebanon News
03:41
Israeli military spokesman: Air defense intercepts suspicious object crossing from Lebanon to Israel
Lebanon News
03:41
Israeli military spokesman: Air defense intercepts suspicious object crossing from Lebanon to Israel
5
Middle East News
03:53
Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza
Middle East News
03:53
Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza
6
Lebanon News
03:13
Israeli raid on Al-Risala Scout team: Injuries reported on route to Hezbollah site
Lebanon News
03:13
Israeli raid on Al-Risala Scout team: Injuries reported on route to Hezbollah site
7
Lebanon News
11:54
Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day
Lebanon News
11:54
Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day
8
Middle East News
06:35
Al Arabiya: US will be 'hit hard' if it does not implement ceasefire in Gaza, warns Iran
Middle East News
06:35
Al Arabiya: US will be 'hit hard' if it does not implement ceasefire in Gaza, warns Iran
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More