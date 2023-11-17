Hezbollah: We targeted Israeli occupation soldiers near Ramim barracks with appropriate weapons

Lebanon News
2023-11-17 | 04:43
High views
Hezbollah: We targeted Israeli occupation soldiers near Ramim barracks with appropriate weapons
0min
Hezbollah: We targeted Israeli occupation soldiers near Ramim barracks with appropriate weapons

Hezbollah announced on Friday: "We targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers near the Ramim barracks (the occupied Lebanese village of Hunin) with appropriate weapons and achieved direct hits."
 

