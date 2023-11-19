Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South

Lebanon News
2023-11-19 | 08:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South

On Sunday, the Israeli army unleashed a barrage of heavy shelling, including the deployment of phosphorous bombs, targeting the town of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Shelling

Phosphorous

Bomb

Target

Kfarkela

LBCI Next
Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act
Geagea slams Bassil’s inconsistencies amid army leadership turmoil
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

Houthi leader: We warned ships headed to Israeli ports to change course, and some complied

LBCI
Middle East News
10:11

Netanyahu's office: The hijacking of the ship in the Red Sea will create international repercussions related to the security of global shipping lanes

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?

LBCI
World News
09:54

France prepares to send helicopter carrier 'Dixmude' to provide medical support to Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Naim Qassem: Hezbollah remains on high alert and in constant readiness

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Border tensions and political vacuum: Al-Rahi emphasizes the need for army leadership stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

Lebanon's banking crisis intensifies as Association of Banks voices alarm over persistent attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-17

Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Will an open strike take place on Monday at the RTA?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-20

UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Hezbollah's Sunday morning strike: Israeli 'occupation' forces suffer injuries

LBCI
Variety and Tech
00:46

Forbes unveils Lebanon's finest: 14 trailblazing talents in the '30 Under 30' list

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:19

Sheynnis Palacios becomes the first woman from Nicaragua to win the title of Miss Universe

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Al Jazeera citing Israeli military spokesperson: Air defenses intercept drone at border with Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:19

Military leadership vacancy sparks discord amidst regional threats: Mikati 'hesitant' to act

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Heavy Israeli shelling and phosphorous bombs target Kfarkela in the South

LBCI
Middle East News
05:55

Israeli army announces the killing of three soldiers in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 62

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Hezbollah hits Dhayra site, Al-Jardah point with appropriate weapons

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More