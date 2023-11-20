MP Atieh to LBCI: Berri was responsive to the issue of appointments, and he set a timeframe

MP Sagih Atieh announced that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was responsive to their concerns, particularly regarding the issue of appointments, especially in the military and security leadership positions, given the current circumstances in Lebanon.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Atieh stated, "Berri has set a timeframe. If the government cannot expedite the appointments by the end of the month, then he will call for a parliamentary session to discuss an extension."