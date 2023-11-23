LBCI sources: One civilian killed, five injured in Israeli shelling on a house in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-11-23 | 10:32
LBCI sources: One civilian killed, five injured in Israeli shelling on a house in southern Lebanon
LBCI sources: One civilian killed, five injured in Israeli shelling on a house in southern Lebanon

LBCI sources confirmed that a civilian was killed and five others were injured in an Israeli shelling on a house in Aita al-Shaab.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Civilian

Injured

Israel

Shelling

Aita Al-Shaab

Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons
Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
