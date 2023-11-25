UNIFIL: A UNIFIL patrol hit by Israeli army gunfire in Aitaroun, in South Lebanon

2023-11-25 | 09:55

2min
UNIFIL: A UNIFIL patrol hit by Israeli army gunfire in Aitaroun, in South Lebanon

On Saturday, UNIFIL posted on X, announcing that around 12 PM, a UNIFIL patrol was hit by Israeli army gunfire in the vicinity of Aitaroun, in southern Lebanon.

"No peacekeepers were injured, but the vehicle was damaged. This incident occurred during relative calm along the Blue Line," they said.

Just yesterday, UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander LTG Lazaro urged those exchanging fire along the Blue Line to halt this cycle of violence, strongly reminding everyone that any further escalation could have devastating consequences.

They further added, "This attack on peacekeepers, dedicated to reducing tensions and restoring stability in south Lebanon, is deeply troubling. We condemn this act and underscore the parties' responsibility to safeguard peacekeepers, preventing unnecessary risks to those striving to establish stability."

They strongly reminded the parties of their obligations to protect peacekeepers and avoid putting the men and women working to restore stability at risk.

