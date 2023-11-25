UNIFIL: A UNIFIL patrol hit by Israeli army gunfire in Aitaroun, in South Lebanon

Today at around 12 pm, a UNIFIL patrol was hit by IDF gunfire in the vicinity of Aytaroun, in southern Lebanon.
No peacekeepers were injured, but the vehicle was damaged. This incident occurred during a period of relative calm along the Blue Line.
— UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) November 25, 2023
