US consumer inflation picks up to 2.7% as tariff scrutiny grows

15-07-2025 | 08:45
US consumer inflation picks up to 2.7% as tariff scrutiny grows
US consumer inflation picks up to 2.7% as tariff scrutiny grows

US consumer inflation accelerated in line with analyst expectations last month, government data showed Tuesday, as policymakers try to gauge how President Donald Trump's ever-growing list of tariffs is affecting the economy.
The consumer price index (CPI) was up 2.7 percent from a year ago, rising from the 2.4 percent figure in May as energy costs rose, said the Department of Labor.

