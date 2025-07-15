US consumer inflation picks up to 2.7% as tariff scrutiny grows

US consumer inflation accelerated in line with analyst expectations last month, government data showed Tuesday, as policymakers try to gauge how President Donald Trump's ever-growing list of tariffs is affecting the economy.

The consumer price index (CPI) was up 2.7 percent from a year ago, rising from the 2.4 percent figure in May as energy costs rose, said the Department of Labor.



AFP