Makhzoumi and Moawad meet with French envoy Le Drian

Member of Parliament Fouad Makhzoumi posted on Thursday a photo on the "x" platform during his meeting with Deputy Michel Moawad, representing the Tajadod Bloc, with French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian at the Pine Palace.

"We accepted Le Drian's invitation for a working lunch, in the presence of the French Ambassador Hervé Magro," Makhzoumi stated.

"We discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the region, the latest developments in the temporary truce in Gaza, and the presidential file. We emphasized the need to top it with the election of a president as soon as possible. We also affirmed not allowing any political interference in the work of the military institution,” he added.

Makhzoumi also emphasized the necessity of postponing the retirement of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun to prevent a vacuum in the army leadership and protect this national institution, in addition to confirming the implementation of Resolution 1701 in all its provisions and full coordination with the UNIFIL forces.