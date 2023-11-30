Makhzoumi and Moawad meet with French envoy Le Drian

Lebanon News
2023-11-30 | 11:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Makhzoumi and Moawad meet with French envoy Le Drian
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Makhzoumi and Moawad meet with French envoy Le Drian

Member of Parliament Fouad Makhzoumi posted on Thursday a photo on the "x" platform during his meeting with Deputy Michel Moawad, representing the Tajadod Bloc, with French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian at the Pine Palace.
"We accepted Le Drian's invitation for a working lunch, in the presence of the French Ambassador Hervé Magro," Makhzoumi stated.
"We discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the region, the latest developments in the temporary truce in Gaza, and the presidential file. We emphasized the need to top it with the election of a president as soon as possible. We also affirmed not allowing any political interference in the work of the military institution,” he added.
Makhzoumi also emphasized the necessity of postponing the retirement of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun to prevent a vacuum in the army leadership and protect this national institution, in addition to confirming the implementation of Resolution 1701 in all its provisions and full coordination with the UNIFIL forces.
 

Lebanon News

Le Drian

France

Lebanon

Makhzoumi

Moawad

LBCI Next
Le Drian's return: Beirut's political momentum amid ceasefires and southern focus
Samir Geagea: Hezbollah wants a president for itself, while we want a president for Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-29

Le Drian's Diplomacy: Navigating Lebanon's Challenges Without Breaching Stalemates

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-29

Le Drian meets Army Commander: Discussions on Lebanon's situation and southern developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-29

Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-29

France's Le Drian meets Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain El-Tineh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Israeli army confirms the handover of two Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Le Drian holds talks with Lebanese Parliament Members

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Gemayel urges Hezbollah to prioritize Lebanon's interests over candidate disputes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-12

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Visit Lebanon's Tannourine, a gem of natural wonders

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Gemayel urges Hezbollah to prioritize Lebanon's interests over candidate disputes

LBCI
Middle East News
04:28

Blinken: Truce between Israel and Hamas is 'bearing fruit' and must continue

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Escalation in southern Lebanon: Artillery shell fired by Israeli army near Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:48

Here is the amount of compensation for those affected by Israeli aggression on the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Israeli army: Our fighters intercepted 'aerial threat' crossing from Lebanon towards Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Resolution 1701 and beyond: Unpacking the challenges in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:42

Israeli PM Netanyahu advocates continued weapon distribution to citizens in 'war on terrorism'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages on Thursday, including two with Russian citizenship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Sixth Batch: Challenges and Delays in the Hamas-Israel Prisoner Exchange

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More