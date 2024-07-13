News
Ecuador court sentences five suspects in candidate murder
World News
2024-07-13 | 02:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ecuador court sentences five suspects in candidate murder
A court in Ecuador on Friday handed down prison sentences of 12 years and 34 years for five people found guilty of murdering presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.
Journalist and former legislator Villavicencio was shot while leaving a rally in August 2023, becoming the most prominent victim of Ecuador's spiraling violence.
The ruling, read out by Milton Maroto, one of the court's three judges, can be appealed by both the prosecution and the defense. The trial started at the end of June.
Prosecutors accused at least two of those tried of belonging to the Los Lobos crime gang, among 22 criminal gangs designated as terrorists by President Daniel Noboa in January.
According to the attorney general's office, Carlos Edwin Angulo Lara, known as 'El Invisible' ('The Invisible'), gave the order to murder Villavicencio from prison, while Laura Dayanara Castillo was in charge of logistics.
Both Angulo and Castillo were sentenced to 34 years and eight months.
Erick Ramirez, Victor Flores, and Alexandra Chimbo were sentenced to 12 years.
Villavicencio, whose journalism exposed corruption and connections between organized crime and politicians, had long faced threats.
Prosecutors are undertaking a separate investigation into who requested the murder.
One of the hit men died at the scene of Villavicencio's murder and seven other suspects - mostly Colombian citizens - were murdered in October while being held in prisons on pre-trial detention.
Villavicencio's friends and family have decried multiple delays and urged investigation into who ordered the killing.
Veronica Sarauz, Villavicencio's widow, had asked judges earlier on Friday in a post on X to apply the full weight of the law to those accused.
Reuters
World News
Ecuador
Court
Prison
Candidate
Fernando Villavicencio
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on agricultural sector
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on agricultural sector
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
3
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement
4
Lebanon News
04:00
Michel Helou emphasizes need for 'permanent ceasefire' and national unity on LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00
Michel Helou emphasizes need for 'permanent ceasefire' and national unity on LBCI
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18
Israeli forces pull back after Gaza City attack, leaving dozens of bodies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18
Israeli forces pull back after Gaza City attack, leaving dozens of bodies
6
World News
12:19
US Department of Treasury: New Iran-related sanctions
World News
12:19
US Department of Treasury: New Iran-related sanctions
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
NATO Summit: Biden stumbles in speech, overshadows aid announcement for Ukraine
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
NATO Summit: Biden stumbles in speech, overshadows aid announcement for Ukraine
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:37
ICJ to deliver opinion on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories on July 19
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:37
ICJ to deliver opinion on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories on July 19
