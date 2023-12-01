News
Ongoing human trafficking: New smuggling operation thwarted
Lebanon News
2023-12-01 | 04:58
In the ongoing efforts to monitor maritime borders and combat smuggling and illegal infiltration, a patrol from the Lebanese army's naval forces successfully foiled a smuggling operation off the coast of Tripoli.
The intercepted vessel was carrying 110 individuals, including two Lebanese and 108 Syrians.
Ongoing
Human
Trafficking
Smuggling
Operation
Tripoli
Next
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
What is the connection of the foiled security operation to the Palace of Justice?
Previous
