News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Abiad to LBCI: We are working on preparing health institutions to confront climate change
Lebanon News
2023-12-03 | 04:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Abiad to LBCI: We are working on preparing health institutions to confront climate change
Caretaker Minister of Health Firas Abiad, spoke about the impact of climate change on health, highlighting issues related to water scarcity, desertification, and pollution leading to respiratory diseases, cancer, and more.
During an interview with LBCI at COP28, he mentioned Lebanon's challenges in recent years related to climate, such as the spread of cholera due to water scarcity, high rates of cancer and asthma related to pollution.
The Health Minister emphasized the ministry's role in preparing for climate change, mentioning a plan that includes equipping hospitals and health centers to operate on solar energy.
Abiad stressed that shared responsibility is a fundamental principle in today's conference, especially considering Lebanon as a country hosting a large number of refugees.
Lebanon News
Abiad
Lebanon
Health
COP28
Next
MP Najat Saliba on LBCI: Climate change affects human health, and this is what we witnessed in Lebanon
Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:07
MP Najat Saliba on LBCI: Climate change affects human health, and this is what we witnessed in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:07
MP Najat Saliba on LBCI: Climate change affects human health, and this is what we witnessed in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28
0
Variety and Tech
06:15
Lebanon's Mikati addresses climate-conflict nexus at COP28, thanks UAE for support
Variety and Tech
06:15
Lebanon's Mikati addresses climate-conflict nexus at COP28, thanks UAE for support
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-23
Healthcare Preparedness in Lebanon: Navigating the Challenges of War, Siege, and Medicinal Supply
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-23
Healthcare Preparedness in Lebanon: Navigating the Challenges of War, Siege, and Medicinal Supply
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:07
MP Najat Saliba on LBCI: Climate change affects human health, and this is what we witnessed in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:07
MP Najat Saliba on LBCI: Climate change affects human health, and this is what we witnessed in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28
0
Lebanon News
07:41
Mikati meets with France's Macron in Dubai
Lebanon News
07:41
Mikati meets with France's Macron in Dubai
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-02
PM Mikati to LBCI: Working to enhance health and environmental conditions
Lebanon News
2023-12-02
PM Mikati to LBCI: Working to enhance health and environmental conditions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
UN Denies Reports of Staff Relocation from Lebanon, Reaffirms Commitment to Operations
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
UN Denies Reports of Staff Relocation from Lebanon, Reaffirms Commitment to Operations
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Yair Lapid's vision: Navigating Israel's future amid Gaza's turmoil
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Yair Lapid's vision: Navigating Israel's future amid Gaza's turmoil
0
World News
2023-08-04
Ethiopia declares a "state of emergency" following armed confrontations in the Amhara region
World News
2023-08-04
Ethiopia declares a "state of emergency" following armed confrontations in the Amhara region
0
World News
04:54
Lula: Brazil is able to protect its forests and increase its agricultural production
World News
04:54
Lula: Brazil is able to protect its forests and increase its agricultural production
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
06:27
US pledges $3 billion green climate fund at COP28
Variety and Tech
06:27
US pledges $3 billion green climate fund at COP28
2
Lebanon News
07:41
Mikati meets with France's Macron in Dubai
Lebanon News
07:41
Mikati meets with France's Macron in Dubai
3
Breaking Headlines
14:14
Netanyahu says there are disagreements with our friends in US administration, but often we succeed in convincing them
Breaking Headlines
14:14
Netanyahu says there are disagreements with our friends in US administration, but often we succeed in convincing them
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Yair Lapid's vision: Navigating Israel's future amid Gaza's turmoil
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Yair Lapid's vision: Navigating Israel's future amid Gaza's turmoil
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28
6
World News
11:35
Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude strikes Mindanao, Philippines
World News
11:35
Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude strikes Mindanao, Philippines
7
World News
12:42
Philippines authorities warn of devastating tsunami after earthquake
World News
12:42
Philippines authorities warn of devastating tsunami after earthquake
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:33
Changing tides: Israel's buffer zone plan, US diplomacy, and political shifts
News Bulletin Reports
09:33
Changing tides: Israel's buffer zone plan, US diplomacy, and political shifts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More