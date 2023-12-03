Abiad to LBCI: We are working on preparing health institutions to confront climate change

Lebanon News
2023-12-03 | 04:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Abiad to LBCI: We are working on preparing health institutions to confront climate change
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Abiad to LBCI: We are working on preparing health institutions to confront climate change

Caretaker Minister of Health Firas Abiad, spoke about the impact of climate change on health, highlighting issues related to water scarcity, desertification, and pollution leading to respiratory diseases, cancer, and more. 
During an interview with LBCI at COP28, he mentioned Lebanon's challenges in recent years related to climate, such as the spread of cholera due to water scarcity, high rates of cancer and asthma related to pollution.
The Health Minister emphasized the ministry's role in preparing for climate change, mentioning a plan that includes equipping hospitals and health centers to operate on solar energy.
Abiad stressed that shared responsibility is a fundamental principle in today's conference, especially considering Lebanon as a country hosting a large number of refugees.
 

Lebanon News

Abiad

Lebanon

Health

COP28

LBCI Next
MP Najat Saliba on LBCI: Climate change affects human health, and this is what we witnessed in Lebanon
Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

MP Najat Saliba on LBCI: Climate change affects human health, and this is what we witnessed in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:15

Lebanon's Mikati addresses climate-conflict nexus at COP28, thanks UAE for support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-23

Healthcare Preparedness in Lebanon: Navigating the Challenges of War, Siege, and Medicinal Supply

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

MP Najat Saliba on LBCI: Climate change affects human health, and this is what we witnessed in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Mikati meets with France's Macron in Dubai

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-02

PM Mikati to LBCI: Working to enhance health and environmental conditions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

UN Denies Reports of Staff Relocation from Lebanon, Reaffirms Commitment to Operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Yair Lapid's vision: Navigating Israel's future amid Gaza's turmoil

LBCI
World News
2023-08-04

Ethiopia declares a "state of emergency" following armed confrontations in the Amhara region

LBCI
World News
04:54

Lula: Brazil is able to protect its forests and increase its agricultural production

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:27

US pledges $3 billion green climate fund at COP28

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Mikati meets with France's Macron in Dubai

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
14:14

Netanyahu says there are disagreements with our friends in US administration, but often we succeed in convincing them

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Yair Lapid's vision: Navigating Israel's future amid Gaza's turmoil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28

LBCI
World News
11:35

Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude strikes Mindanao, Philippines

LBCI
World News
12:42

Philippines authorities warn of devastating tsunami after earthquake

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:33

Changing tides: Israel's buffer zone plan, US diplomacy, and political shifts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More