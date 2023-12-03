Abiad to LBCI: We are working on preparing health institutions to confront climate change

Caretaker Minister of Health Firas Abiad, spoke about the impact of climate change on health, highlighting issues related to water scarcity, desertification, and pollution leading to respiratory diseases, cancer, and more.

During an interview with LBCI at COP28, he mentioned Lebanon's challenges in recent years related to climate, such as the spread of cholera due to water scarcity, high rates of cancer and asthma related to pollution.

The Health Minister emphasized the ministry's role in preparing for climate change, mentioning a plan that includes equipping hospitals and health centers to operate on solar energy.

Abiad stressed that shared responsibility is a fundamental principle in today's conference, especially considering Lebanon as a country hosting a large number of refugees.