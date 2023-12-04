Israeli Army: We bombed a Hezbollah weapons depot in Lebanon

2023-12-04 | 11:52
Israeli Army: We bombed a Hezbollah weapons depot in Lebanon
Israeli Army: We bombed a Hezbollah weapons depot in Lebanon

The Israeli Army announced on Monday that it had bombed a weapons depot for Hezbollah in Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Israeli Army

Bomb

Hezbollah

Weapons

Lebanon

