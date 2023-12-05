Shanaa to LBCI: Al- Aqsa Flood vanguard is a Palestinian popular framework affiliated with Hamas

Ayman Shanaa, a member of the political leadership of the Hamas movement in Lebanon, clarified that "The Vanguard of the al-Aqsa Flood" is a Palestinian popular framework affiliated with the Islamic Resistance Movement, "Hamas."



Speaking on the "Nharkom Said" morning talk show on LBCI, he stated that “in the face of this Zionist aggression, it was necessary to have a framework that unites all our Palestinian people who support the resistance project and reject the attacks on Gaza and the West Bank."

"We have a large number of young people who have embraced the Islamic Resistance Movement, 'Hamas,' so it was necessary to create a framework to accommodate our rebellious Palestinian people in the face of the Zionist aggression."

He emphasized that resistance does not only mean weaponry, explaining that it encompasses various forms of resistance such as material support, intellectual support, scientific support, and cultural support.

"We did not talk about the military; we talked about resistance," Shanaa continued.

"We respect Lebanese sovereignty, and we are guests in this country, respecting Lebanese laws," he concluded by saying.