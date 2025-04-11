News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN trade chief warns against tariff pain for countries
World News
11-04-2025 | 00:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN trade chief warns against tariff pain for countries
On Thursday, the top U.N. trade official urged the United States to spare the poorest countries "the pain of tariffs" as the world braces for a possible global trade war unleashed by President Donald Trump.
"When the two main global economies impose tariffs, it will affect everybody, not only the economies engaged in the tariff war," Rebeca Grynspan, head of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), said in an interview with U.N. News.
"We are already in a 'new normal' of low growth and high debt, and we are worried that the global economy will slow down," she added.
AFP
World News
UN
Trade Chief
Countries
Tariffs
US
Next
South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Syria, a North Korea ally
China speaks with Saudi Arabia, South Africa about response to US tariffs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-09
US-China tariff war could cut trade between the two by 80%: WTO chief
World News
2025-04-09
US-China tariff war could cut trade between the two by 80%: WTO chief
0
World News
2025-04-09
US tariffs won't go up for countries not retaliating: Treasury chief
World News
2025-04-09
US tariffs won't go up for countries not retaliating: Treasury chief
0
World News
2025-03-24
Trump announces 25% tariff on countries buying Venezuelan oil
World News
2025-03-24
Trump announces 25% tariff on countries buying Venezuelan oil
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-01
UN chief warns return to war in Gaza would be 'catastrophic'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-01
UN chief warns return to war in Gaza would be 'catastrophic'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:29
Trump envoy Witkoff heads to Russia for meeting with Putin: Axios
World News
02:29
Trump envoy Witkoff heads to Russia for meeting with Putin: Axios
0
World News
02:25
Taliban publicly execute two people for murder: Afghan Supreme Court
World News
02:25
Taliban publicly execute two people for murder: Afghan Supreme Court
0
World News
01:13
Tourist helicopter crashes into New York's Hudson River, killing all six aboard
World News
01:13
Tourist helicopter crashes into New York's Hudson River, killing all six aboard
0
Middle East News
00:21
Iran expulsion of nuclear inspectors would be 'escalation and miscalculation': US
Middle East News
00:21
Iran expulsion of nuclear inspectors would be 'escalation and miscalculation': US
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:01
China speaks with Saudi Arabia, South Africa about response to US tariffs
World News
00:01
China speaks with Saudi Arabia, South Africa about response to US tariffs
0
World News
00:08
UN trade chief warns against tariff pain for countries
World News
00:08
UN trade chief warns against tariff pain for countries
0
Middle East News
00:13
South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Syria, a North Korea ally
Middle East News
00:13
South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Syria, a North Korea ally
0
Lebanon News
08:23
UNIFIL denies reports of evacuations in South Lebanon, confirms ongoing support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
08:23
UNIFIL denies reports of evacuations in South Lebanon, confirms ongoing support for Lebanese Army
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Ceasefire in jeopardy? Israel calls for full enforcement of Resolution 1701 amid Hezbollah's alleged activities
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Ceasefire in jeopardy? Israel calls for full enforcement of Resolution 1701 amid Hezbollah's alleged activities
2
Lebanon News
07:32
Hezbollah denies recent media reports, urges accuracy in coverage
Lebanon News
07:32
Hezbollah denies recent media reports, urges accuracy in coverage
3
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli army requests commitment from Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to their positions in Aita al-Shaab, raising concerns of possible attack
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli army requests commitment from Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to their positions in Aita al-Shaab, raising concerns of possible attack
4
Lebanon Economy
05:05
Beirut Airport sees over 1.25 million passengers in the first quarter of 2025
Lebanon Economy
05:05
Beirut Airport sees over 1.25 million passengers in the first quarter of 2025
5
Lebanon News
08:23
UNIFIL denies reports of evacuations in South Lebanon, confirms ongoing support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
08:23
UNIFIL denies reports of evacuations in South Lebanon, confirms ongoing support for Lebanese Army
6
Lebanon News
04:46
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries
Lebanon News
04:46
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries
7
Lebanon News
12:02
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji: Aid and reconstruction contingent on weapon exclusivity in Lebanon — report
Lebanon News
12:02
Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji: Aid and reconstruction contingent on weapon exclusivity in Lebanon — report
8
Lebanon News
10:12
Explosions heard off Zahrani coast caused by dynamite thrown into the sea
Lebanon News
10:12
Explosions heard off Zahrani coast caused by dynamite thrown into the sea
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More