UN trade chief warns against tariff pain for countries

On Thursday, the top U.N. trade official urged the United States to spare the poorest countries "the pain of tariffs" as the world braces for a possible global trade war unleashed by President Donald Trump.



"When the two main global economies impose tariffs, it will affect everybody, not only the economies engaged in the tariff war," Rebeca Grynspan, head of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), said in an interview with U.N. News.



"We are already in a 'new normal' of low growth and high debt, and we are worried that the global economy will slow down," she added.



AFP