Michel Moawad’s dinner diplomacy: Addressing internal issues and regional challenges
Lebanon News
2023-12-06 | 12:02
Michel Moawad’s dinner diplomacy: Addressing internal issues and regional challenges
Progressive Socialist Party leader and Member of Parliament Taymour Jumblatt, accompanied by MP Wael Abou Faour, met with MPs Michel Moawad, Fouad Makhzoumi, and Ashraf Rifi at Moawad's residence in Hazmieh, where he hosted them for dinner.
During the meeting, the internal situation and developments in the region were discussed, given the atrocities and destruction faced by the Palestinian people.
In addition, there was a reaffirmation of condemnation of the war crimes committed by Israel and support for the just cause of the Palestinian people in determining their fate and establishing their independent state based on the two-state solution outlined in the Arab Peace Initiative from Beirut in 2002.
They also emphasized the necessity of protecting Lebanon and its people from the dangers of war by adhering to the Constitution and international legitimacy, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
In this context, there was an agreement on the need to exert pressure to prevent a leadership vacuum in the military by delaying the retirement of Chief of Staff General Joseph Aoun. This is seen as a guarantee for the cohesion of the military institution, enabling it to continue bearing the responsibility for stability and civil peace in this critical phase.
Furthermore, there was an agreement to continue coordinating efforts to restore the functioning of institutions, complete constitutional obligations, notably the election of a president, and form a new government. This is considered a preamble to restoring the state's authority and sovereignty and launching a political and economic reform workshop to lift Lebanon from its crisis.
Lebanon News
Michel Moawad
Lebanon
MP
Diplomacy
Army Leadership
Gaza
Palestinians
