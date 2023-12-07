Reuters report: Israeli tank fire is behind the killing of Issam Abdallah

A recent investigation by Reuters concluded that an Israeli army tank killed a Reuters journalist and injured six other journalists in Lebanon on October 13 by firing two shells in quick succession from within Israel while the journalists were filming cross-border shelling.



The two strikes resulted in the death of journalist Issam Abdallah (37 years old) from Reuters and caused severe injuries to French Press Agency (AFP) photographer Christina Assi (28 years old), one kilometer from the Israeli border near the village of Alma Al-Shaab.



Reuters interviewed over 30 government officials, security experts, military analysts, forensic investigators, lawyers, paramedics, and witnesses to provide a detailed account of the incident.



The news agency also reviewed hours of video footage from eight media outlets in the area and hundreds of photos taken before and after the attack, including high-resolution satellite images.



As part of the investigation, Reuters collected evidence from the incident site, including fragments on the ground, in a Reuters vehicle, and on three bulletproof vests, a camera, a tripod, and a large metal piece.



The Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO), an independent research institute that tests and analyzes ammunition and weapons for clients such as the Dutch Defense Ministry, examined these materials for Reuters in its laboratories in The Hague.



The main findings from the Dutch organization indicated that the large metal piece was part of the tail of a 120mm tank shell fired by a tank gun located 1.34 kilometers from the journalists across the Lebanese border.



Reuters presented its findings to the Israeli army, stating that the tank shells were launched from within Israel and raised additional detailed questions, including whether the Israeli forces were aware that they were firing at journalists.



Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, the International Spokesperson for the Israeli army, stated, "We do not target journalists" and provided no further comments.



The group consisted of seven journalists from AFP, Al Jazeera, and Reuters, wearing blue bulletproof vests and helmets, most labeled "Press" or "Journalism" in white letters. At least seven journalists from other media outlets were present in Alma Al-Shaab and its surroundings that day.



Alessandra Galloni, Reuters' Editor-in-Chief, commented, "The evidence we now have, which we published today, shows that an Israeli tank crew killed our colleague Issam Abdallah."



She added, "We condemn Issam's killing. We call on Israel to clarify how this happened and hold those responsible for his death and the injury of Christina Assi from AFP, our colleagues Thaer al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, and the three other journalists accountable."



She continued, "Issam was a bright and passionate journalist, much loved at Reuters."