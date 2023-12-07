Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict

2023-12-07 | 09:09
Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict
Hezbollah mourns two members from Hermel amid ongoing conflict

As the conflict in Gaza and southern Lebanon continues, Hezbollah has mourned on Thursday Hatem Ali Jaafar, “Kazem,” and Imad Mohammad Al-Rashaini, “Abou Al-Fadel,” from the town of Hermel in the Bekaa.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Conflict

Hezbollah

Hermel

Bekaa

