Insights from Parliament: MPs express concerns on army leadership and security
Lebanon News
2023-12-14 | 04:26
Insights from Parliament: MPs express concerns on army leadership and security
The legislative general session in the Parliament has started. Thursday's session, which covers many vital items, was attended by Lebanese Forces and Hezbollah MPs.
From the Parliament, MP Waddah Sadek said: "The country is in danger, and we must have sufficient 'maturity' to preserve its security. We have a sense that something is being 'cooked' behind the scenes."
Meanwhile, MP Ghassan Skaff stated: "The vacancy in the army leadership will be a blow to what remains in the state. What was acceptable before the Gaza war is no longer acceptable now."
In turn, MP Michel Douaihy expressed: "Today, we will announce the "Alliance for Change" bloc, composed of Waddah Sadek, Mark Daou, and Michel Douaihy. We will not accept the military institution to be without leadership, so we will not participate in the session before this item."
In addition, MP Hassan Fadlallah said: "We will participate in the session because several items concern the people. We must fill the vacuum in the army leadership according to legal frameworks, and the primary responsibility was on the government."
Hadi Abu Al Hassan from the Parliament affirmed: "There are stages for the completion of the structure in the military institution, so we support the extension."
He added: "Tomorrow [Friday], the parliamentary session will be in the afternoon, after the government session, and even if the extension passes in the government, we will proceed legislatively, and the law is 'stronger.'"
Fayssal Karame revealed: "What is happening today in the Parliament is important for the Lebanese people, and what matters to us is the military institution, and all matters are on the table."
