Berri adjourns legislative session to Friday at 3 PM

Lebanon News
2023-12-14 | 12:35
High views
Berri adjourns legislative session to Friday at 3 PM
Berri adjourns legislative session to Friday at 3 PM

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri adjourned the legislative session to Friday at 3 PM.

