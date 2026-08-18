Houthis target refinery in southern Saudi Arabia: Rebel media

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis targeted an oil refinery on Saudi Arabia's southern Red Sea coast on Tuesday, rebel media reported, as the rebels ramp up attacks on the kingdom.



The Houthis "targeted the Aramco refinery in Jazan with a number of drones... in response to airspace violations over the governorates of Saada and Hajjah" in Yemen, Houthi news agency Saba said, citing a military source.



AFP