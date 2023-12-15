MP Jabbour to LBCI Minister of Defense Powers are outlined in the constitution

MP Jimmy Jabbour affirmed on Friday that he is not in favor of obstructing the country in the absence of the president and does not support the continuation of everything as if there is no need for a president in the constitutional system.



"We have boycotted several sessions, but the recent actions taken by some forces bear a historical responsibility,” he stated in an interview on the program "Naharkom Said" on LBCI.



“We are facing nonsense, and with the army kept away from politics, the powers of the Minister of Defense are outlined in the constitution,” he explained.



Jabbour added that a decree or a decision that “is unexplained or ineffective may be issued. If we proceed with matters in the military institution after the retirement of the army commander and emphasize the need to elect a president, it is possible, and there is no need for begging and hysteria."