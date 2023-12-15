MP Jabbour to LBCI Minister of Defense Powers are outlined in the constitution

Lebanon News
2023-12-15 | 04:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Jabbour to LBCI Minister of Defense Powers are outlined in the constitution
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Jabbour to LBCI Minister of Defense Powers are outlined in the constitution

MP Jimmy Jabbour affirmed on Friday that he is not in favor of obstructing the country in the absence of the president and does not support the continuation of everything as if there is no need for a president in the constitutional system.

"We have boycotted several sessions, but the recent actions taken by some forces bear a historical responsibility,” he stated in an interview on the program "Naharkom Said" on LBCI.

“We are facing nonsense, and with the army kept away from politics, the powers of the Minister of Defense are outlined in the constitution,” he explained.

Jabbour added that a decree or a decision that “is unexplained or ineffective may be issued. If we proceed with matters in the military institution after the retirement of the army commander and emphasize the need to elect a president, it is possible, and there is no need for begging and hysteria."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

FPM

LBCI Next
Cabinet session postponed due to insufficient attendance of ministers for quorum achievement
Hadi Aboul Hosn to LBCI: We do not accept the 'shaking' of the military institution by decisions prepared behind the scenes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details

LBCI
Middle East News
13:48

Israel: One in five rockets fired by Hezbollah falls inside Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:02

Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Cabinet session postponed due to insufficient attendance of ministers for quorum achievement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Hadi Aboul Hosn to LBCI: We do not accept the 'shaking' of the military institution by decisions prepared behind the scenes

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Taking the decision in the Cabinet is 'suspicious;' we insist on extending the Army Commander's term

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:24

Defense Minister Sends a Message to Mikati Regarding Army Leadership: The Decision is Mine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:57

Beyond the Beirut blast: Triumph overcomes tragedy in Liliane Sheito's case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-07

French envoy Le Drian's surprise visit to Lebanon amidst Al-Aqsa Flood developments

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

Israeli Channel 12: Air Force transported hundreds of regular and reserve soldiers from all over Europe to Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:31

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline drop

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

NBC, citing a source linked to US intelligence: Netanyahu has an incentive to prolong the war to protect his political survival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:02

Investment dilemma: Can Lebanon reverse the declining trend?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Persistent challenges in Lebanon and Syria: UNHCR addresses political and economic instabilities

LBCI
Middle East News
13:48

Israel: One in five rockets fired by Hezbollah falls inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Berri adjourns legislative session to Friday at 3 PM

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More