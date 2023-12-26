Hezbollah says targeted monitoring room near Shomera barracks

2023-12-26 | 05:59
Hezbollah says targeted monitoring room near Shomera barracks
Hezbollah says targeted monitoring room near Shomera barracks

On Tuesday, Hezbollah said it targeted a monitoring room near the Shomera barracks with appropriate weapons, achieving "direct hits."
 

