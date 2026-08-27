US says 90 citizens missing after Nepal floods

World News
27-08-2026 | 12:25
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US says 90 citizens missing after Nepal floods
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US says 90 citizens missing after Nepal floods

The U.S. State Department on Thursday said 90 Americans were missing after the Nepal floods, adding no U.S. deaths had been reported.

"We're currently tracking 90 Americans who may be impacted by the flood, currently unaccounted for," a spokesperson said.

The State Department said it could confirm three Americans had been rescued and it was not aware of any U.S. deaths.

AFP

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citizens

missing

after

Nepal

floods

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