UNIFIL patrol attacked again: Incident unfolds in Kfarkela

A group of individuals from the village of Kfarkela intercepted a patrol belonging to UNIFIL, specifically from the French Battalion, as it passed through the town.



They forced it to retreat after hitting their vehicle with an iron rod. The situation was resolved after communication with the relevant authorities, and no injuries were reported.



It is worth noting that this is the second time that patrols from UNIFIL have been targeted in the south, following the incident on Wednesday night with the Indonesian Battalion in the town of Taybeh.