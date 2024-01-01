France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises

The French Embassy in Lebanon distributed a congratulatory message from the Chargé d’Affaires at the French Embassy in Lebanon, Ambassador Hervé Magro, on the New Year 2024.



The message, addressed to the Lebanese people, is filled with warm wishes for 2024, yet it also addresses the region’s prevailing challenges.



Ambassador Magro expressed gratitude for the generosity and hospitality extended by the Lebanese citizens during the past four months, emphasizing the country’s beauty.



However, he acknowledged particularly the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has extended into southern Lebanon. The ambassador characterized this as one of the most dangerous crises the Middle East has encountered, posing a significant threat to the security and stability of Lebanon.



According to the message, France affirmed its unwavering commitment to standing by Lebanon despite the challenges. The commitment primarily aims to prevent regional escalation that could be catastrophic for the country.



“For years, we have played a decisive role in preserving the stability of southern Lebanon, particularly within the framework of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which is its keystone, and through our contribution to UNIFIL,” the ambassador said in the message.



In addition, the ambassador affirmed that France pledged to intensify efforts to encourage all parties to exercise restraint and contribute to the sustainable return of stability.



He continued: “Committed, then, to find a solution to the political crisis which paralyzes the institutions and the State, without which no serious recovery effort can be undertaken. This is the meaning of the mission that our President of the Republic has entrusted to Jean-Yves Le Drian.”



France also committed to continuing collaboration with international partners, exemplified by the current actions of the Quintet, to provide joint support to Lebanon.



The commitment aims to help the Lebanese people face daily challenges and prepare for the country’s revival, focusing on humanitarian emergencies, health institutions, security forces, and civil defense.



In conclusion, the ambassador conveyed warm wishes for 2024, hoping for a year of peace, reconciliation, and revival for Lebanon. The message concluded with expressions of solidarity, calling for an enduring friendship between France and Lebanon.