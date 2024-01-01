France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises

Lebanon News
2024-01-01 | 10:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises

The French Embassy in Lebanon distributed a congratulatory message from the Chargé d’Affaires at the French Embassy in Lebanon, Ambassador Hervé Magro, on the New Year 2024.

The message, addressed to the Lebanese people, is filled with warm wishes for 2024, yet it also addresses the region’s prevailing challenges.

Ambassador Magro expressed gratitude for the generosity and hospitality extended by the Lebanese citizens during the past four months, emphasizing the country’s beauty.

However, he acknowledged particularly the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has extended into southern Lebanon. The ambassador characterized this as one of the most dangerous crises the Middle East has encountered, posing a significant threat to the security and stability of Lebanon.

According to the message, France affirmed its unwavering commitment to standing by Lebanon despite the challenges. The commitment primarily aims to prevent regional escalation that could be catastrophic for the country.

“For years, we have played a decisive role in preserving the stability of southern Lebanon, particularly within the framework of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which is its keystone, and through our contribution to UNIFIL,” the ambassador said in the message.

In addition, the ambassador affirmed that France pledged to intensify efforts to encourage all parties to exercise restraint and contribute to the sustainable return of stability.

He continued: “Committed, then, to find a solution to the political crisis which paralyzes the institutions and the State, without which no serious recovery effort can be undertaken. This is the meaning of the mission that our President of the Republic has entrusted to Jean-Yves Le Drian.”

France also committed to continuing collaboration with international partners, exemplified by the current actions of the Quintet, to provide joint support to Lebanon.

The commitment aims to help the Lebanese people face daily challenges and prepare for the country’s revival, focusing on humanitarian emergencies, health institutions, security forces, and civil defense.

In conclusion, the ambassador conveyed warm wishes for 2024, hoping for a year of peace, reconciliation, and revival for Lebanon. The message concluded with expressions of solidarity, calling for an enduring friendship between France and Lebanon.

Lebanon News

France

Lebanon

French Embassy

Ambassador

Hervé Magro

Support

LBCI Next
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-21

France's warning to Lebanon: Presidential file’s crucial role in regional dynamics

LBCI
World News
2023-12-20

Nicolas Lerner replaces Bernard Emie, Former Lead in Lebanon-Israel deescalation, as Head of France's Foreign Intelligence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-18

Gemayel meets Egyptian and Greek ambassadors, highlighting the need to protect Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17

Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:54

Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-31

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-31

Hezbollah's 'Professions Unit' hosts Hamas delegation, emphasizes solidarity in resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-31

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for democratic elections, condemns Israel's 'arrogant' war in Sunday Mass

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:54

Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17

From darkness to resurgence: Beirut's iconic nightlife comes back to life

LBCI
World News
2023-12-31

US army reports the death of Houthi boats' crews after attacking ship in the Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-31

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More