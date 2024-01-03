Hezbollah leader Nasrallah condemns Israeli 'aggression,' mourns Saleh Al-Arouri

Following the Deputy Head of Hamas' Political Bureau, Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah offered in a Wednesday speech condolences for the martyrdom of Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri and his companions in "an Israeli aggression on the southern suburbs of Beirut."



In the speech, he said, "The Axis of Resistance is united on clear strategic concepts, with defined enemies and known friends."



He added: "The objectives are clear, but each movement or state within the axis acts according to its decision, aligned with its country's strategic vision and national interests. No one dictates anything to anyone."



He said, "Iran did not ask the Houthis to open a front in the Red Sea, nor did it ask Hezbollah in southern Lebanon."



He paid tribute to those fighting on the border, saying, "Their sacrifices will only yield positive results."



He emphasized that the most significant challenge for the Axis of Resistance in recent months was the issue of the Al-Aqsa flood.



Sayyed Nasrallah stated that the resistance in Lebanon was not deterred on October 8, and it has never been deterred. "It is more courageous and prepared for confrontation."



"Israel will disappear if it loses its security because its connection to the land is hypocritical and, God willing, it will not be able to achieve the goals of the war on Gaza," he added.

He considered what happened on Tuesday in the southern suburbs of Beirut to be very serious, and the crime would not go without a response and punishment.



Nasrallah added, "Until now, we are fighting on the front with calculated considerations, so we pay a high price in the lives of our youth. However, if the enemy thinks of waging war on Lebanon, our fight will be boundless and unrestricted, and it knows what I mean."



Hezbollah's Secretary-General viewed that the resistance's rush to open the southern front deprived the enemy of the element of surprise and prevented a war on Lebanon.



