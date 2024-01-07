Beirut Airport Cyber Attack Disrupts FIDS and BHS Systems, Coincides with Mass SMS Distribution

2024-01-07 | 13:53
Beirut Airport Cyber Attack Disrupts FIDS and BHS Systems, Coincides with Mass SMS Distribution
3min
Beirut Airport Cyber Attack Disrupts FIDS and BHS Systems, Coincides with Mass SMS Distribution

Beirut Airport faced a sophisticated cyber attack impacting critical systems, reports revealed today. Both the flight information display system (FIDS) and the baggage handling system (BHS) suffered disruptions, causing significant operational disturbances.

LBCI’s sources indicated that the cyber attack targeted the airport's baggage inspection system (BHS), resulting in an interruption that required the involvement of police dogs to ensure completion of ongoing operations.

Coinciding with this cyber attack, numerous SMS text messages were sent to Lebanese phone numbers, allegedly under the identities of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) and Middle East Airlines (MEA). These messages purportedly issued security instructions, creating further confusion among citizens.

MEA (Middle East Airlines) swiftly addressed concerns regarding these security messages, clarifying that the airline was not the originator of such messages. The airline's representatives underscored that no official statements had been issued by MEA following the disruption of display screens at the airport. Typically, the airline communicates emergency notifications to passengers via email or SMS, a practice that was not employed in this instance.

Despite the technical glitch affecting the baggage system, MEA assured the public that flights continue to operate, with measures actively undertaken to resolve the ongoing issue.

The cyber breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport on Sunday resulted in a compromised flight information display system across the airport. Screens displayed messages directed towards "Hezbollah and Iran," as confirmed by accompanying images.

Fadi El Hassan, Director-General of Civil Aviation, confirmed efforts underway to restore and secure the compromised screens, emphasizing the urgency of restoring normalcy to airport operations.

Furthermore, a radical Christian group, whose logo was displayed alongside the messages, explicitly stated that it had no involvement in the cyber attack whatsoever. The group firmly denied any association with the incident, seeking to distance itself from the ongoing investigation.

As investigations into this cyber attack persist, authorities are actively working to address the breach and resume normal operations at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.
 
 

