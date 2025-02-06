News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
10
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
12
o
South
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
10
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
12
o
South
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff
Lebanon News
06-02-2025 | 11:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff
Intense clashes erupted along the Syrian-Lebanese border near Hermel, particularly in the town of Hawik, between local clans and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).
According to LBCI sources, a large HTS patrol entered several villages west of the Assi River, including Hawik, Blouza, and Wadi Hanna—Syrian villages inhabited by Lebanese nationals.
Upon their entry, the HTS fighters came under fire from smugglers on the outskirts of Hawik. In response, they indiscriminately opened fire on the village using mortar shells and anti-aircraft weapons, prompting most of the town’s residents to flee toward Lebanese territory.
Once inside Hawik, HTS militants torched a house and looted several others, leading to fierce clashes with armed clan members who killed three HTS members and captured two others.
In retaliation, HTS detained three individuals from the clans, including Dr. Ahmed Zaayter and two members of the Safwan family, all residents of Hawik.
Currently, both sides are engaged in negotiations for a prisoner exchange.
Lebanon News
Clashes
Syrian
Lebanese
Border
Hostage
Next
Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official
Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
Clashes between Lebanese Army and Syrian gunmen on Bekaa border leave four soldiers wounded
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-03
Clashes erupt again between Lebanese army and Syrian militants on eastern border
Lebanon News
2025-01-03
Clashes erupt again between Lebanese army and Syrian militants on eastern border
0
Middle East News
2024-11-13
Israel claims to hit Hezbollah’s smuggling routes in latest strike on Syrian-Lebanese border
Middle East News
2024-11-13
Israel claims to hit Hezbollah’s smuggling routes in latest strike on Syrian-Lebanese border
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Last-minute disagreement delays announcement of Lebanon's government: Insights on the deadlock
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Last-minute disagreement delays announcement of Lebanon's government: Insights on the deadlock
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-07
Mediator Qatar confirms ‘technical meetings’ on Gaza truce ongoing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-07
Mediator Qatar confirms ‘technical meetings’ on Gaza truce ongoing
0
Lebanon News
03:49
Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official
Lebanon News
03:49
Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official
0
Lebanon News
05:28
Israel's army demolishes remaining homes in Kfarkela
Lebanon News
05:28
Israel's army demolishes remaining homes in Kfarkela
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
2
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
3
Lebanon News
11:27
Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff
Lebanon News
11:27
Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff
4
Lebanon News
07:01
President Aoun, PM-designate Nawaf Salam, Speaker Berri put final touches on government formation in Baabda
Lebanon News
07:01
President Aoun, PM-designate Nawaf Salam, Speaker Berri put final touches on government formation in Baabda
5
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process
6
Lebanon News
07:20
Israeli army announces restrictions on movement in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:20
Israeli army announces restrictions on movement in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
10:46
US envoy to warn Lebanon over Hezbollah's influence in government
Lebanon News
10:46
US envoy to warn Lebanon over Hezbollah's influence in government
8
Lebanon News
03:49
Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official
Lebanon News
03:49
Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More