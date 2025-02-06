Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff

Intense clashes erupted along the Syrian-Lebanese border near Hermel, particularly in the town of Hawik, between local clans and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).



According to LBCI sources, a large HTS patrol entered several villages west of the Assi River, including Hawik, Blouza, and Wadi Hanna—Syrian villages inhabited by Lebanese nationals.



Upon their entry, the HTS fighters came under fire from smugglers on the outskirts of Hawik. In response, they indiscriminately opened fire on the village using mortar shells and anti-aircraft weapons, prompting most of the town’s residents to flee toward Lebanese territory.



Once inside Hawik, HTS militants torched a house and looted several others, leading to fierce clashes with armed clan members who killed three HTS members and captured two others.



In retaliation, HTS detained three individuals from the clans, including Dr. Ahmed Zaayter and two members of the Safwan family, all residents of Hawik.



Currently, both sides are engaged in negotiations for a prisoner exchange.